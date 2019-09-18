Columbia Police Department responded early Wednesday to a call about an armed robbery at the Phillips 66 station on Nifong Boulevard.
Police were called around 3:30 a.m. to the station at 101 E. Nifong Blvd. After taking an undisclosed amount of money, the suspect fled, according to a news release.
Columbia police described him in the release as a white male wearing a tan baseball hat, sunglasses, a red-and-blue jacket, jeans and tan boots.
The suspect implied he had a weapon, according to the release, although no weapon was seen by officers.
Police request anyone with information on the suspect to call the department at (573)-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.