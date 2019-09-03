Police are investigating a shooting that left two people injured on I-70 Monday.
A statement released late in the evening by Steven Sapp, the public information officer for the city of Columbia, said police responded to a report of shots fired shortly before 9 p.m. and found two people in a car with gunshot wounds in the eastbound lane of I-70.
Sapp said the injuries are believed to be non-life threatening.
The incident occurred just east of Stadium Boulevard; police believe "this was not a random shooting" and that the people involved "know each other," Sapp said in the statement. He added that Columbia police are following up on several leads.