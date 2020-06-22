Columbia police responded to reports of shots fired in the 500 block of Scott Boulevard around 11:22 p.m. Saturday.
Officers found a 16-year-old male victim who sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound, according to a news release from Columbia Police Department.
The victim received immediate medical aid from officers until emergency medical services arrived and took him to a local hospital to treat his injuries.
This is the second shooting that occurred over the weekend in the 500 block of Scott Boulevard. The police department said in the release that it believes the incident is connected to thefirst shooting that happened in the area early Saturday morning.
Officers located several shell casings while canvassing the area.
Witnesses described the suspect’s vehicle as a dark colored SUV with the rusted areas on the passenger side of the car and on the hood. No further information is available at this time, police said.
The investigation is ongoing and will be handled by detectives with the Criminal Investigations Division.
Police urge anyone with information about this incident to contact the department at 573-874-7652 or, to remain anonymous, CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) .