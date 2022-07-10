Around 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Columbia police responded to a shots fired call on Cracker Barrel's parking lot in the 3300 block of Clark Lane.
During the investigation on the scene, officers found evidence of a shooting with injury, according to a news release from the police department.
No victims or suspects were on the scene when police arrived, but an adult male victim was found in the 4500 block of Rice Road during the investigation, according to the release.
Officers and the Boone County Sheriff's Office provided medical care to the victim until emergency medical services arrived to take the victim to a local hospital.
The conditions of the victim are currently unknown and no suspect information is available.
There is an ongoing investigation conducted by the department's Criminal Investigations Division, according to the release. Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Police Department.