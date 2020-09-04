Shots were reportedly fired at 3 p.m. Thursday, around West Worley Street and Spencer Avenue, according to a press release from the Columbia Police Department.
Police officers detected evidence of a handgun caliber shell casing but no damage to any persons or property, according to the release.
There are currently no suspects or further evidence involved in this ongoing investigation.
Anyone with information about the incident should contact the police department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.