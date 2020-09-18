The Columbia Police Department is investigating two separate shots fired incidents that occurred Thursday evening, according to a press release from the department.
Officers responded to the first incident around 6 p.m. Thursday, between Ridgeway Avenue and Sanford Avenue on West Worley Street, according to the release.
Police found spent shell casings as well as damage to a nearby vehicle, residence and street signs. There were no reported injuries.
Police said witnesses described a white SUV chasing a small white or light gray car. One witness described the shooter as a thin, Black male in his 20s with short hair.
Officers found one of the cars on the 1300 block of Haven Road. The occupants told police they were fleeing from the other car, which was shooting at them.
One of the passengers, Brian McClaine, 41, was arrested for an outstanding warrant for driving with a suspended or revoked license, according to the release.
At 8 p.m. Thursday, officers responded to the second incident on the 1700 block of Telluride Lane.
Police found shell casings and damage to one residence and a vehicle. There were no injuries at the second location.
A witness reported seeing a male wearing a white or gray jersey with red letters on the back running from the scene. His race was not identified.
Both incidents are currently under investigation. Officials encourages anyone with information about either incident to call the Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.