The Columbia Police Department is investigating a homicide after a Monday shooting in north Columbia.
Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter confirmed one person was killed in the shooting.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
The Columbia Police Department is investigating a homicide after a Monday shooting in north Columbia.
Assistant Police Chief Jeremiah Hunter confirmed one person was killed in the shooting.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of Dove Drive for 911 checks around 4:30 p.m. The Police Department later said on social media that the scene had become an active homicide investigation.
Emergency personnel closed stretches of Dove Drive and Blue Ridge Road because of a heavy police presence in the area, according to Boone County Joint Communications.
Hunter confirmed that a police search of properties and wooded areas along Interstate 70 near North Sorrels Overpass Drive in west Columbia was related to the homicide investigation, but didn’t say whether officers made any arrests.
A neighbor in the area of Gibbs Road was told by police a stolen vehicle crashed and officers were looking for four armed men in the area.
Around 9:30 p.m. Monday, Columbia police posted a request for information from anyone who encountered four men "attempting to flag down vehicles" near I-70 Drive Southwest between North Stadium Boulevard and Highway UU.
"These individuals are believed to be armed and dangerous," the Police Department said in its post.
Assistant city editor. Get in touch on Twitter @byEliHoff, email to hoff.eli@outlook.com or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.