The Columbia Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred Friday that involved an MU police officer discharging their weapon. The officer has since been placed on administrative leave until the investigation is finished, according to a news release from the MU Police Department on Saturday .
An MU officer and other agencies responded to a medical incident at a parking lot south of MU's Hearnes Center, according to the release.
According to the release, the MU officer involved saw a 47-year-old man alone in a vehicle with a gun. The officer asked the man to put down the gun, but he raised and discharged it. The officer also fired one round. Upon investigation, it seems the man in the vehicle took his own life, according to the release.
MU Police Department has since asked the Columbia Police Department to take over the investigation, since a weapon was discharged by the MU officer. The MU Police Department is also reviewing to make sure department protocol was followed.
If you or a loved one is in crisis, you can call the AFSP suicide hotline at 800-273-8255.
At MU, crisis support is available by phone 24/7 at 573-882-6601.