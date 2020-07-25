The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired in the area of South 8th and Locust Streets at about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

Officers arrived at the scene and learned one victim, a 38-year-old male, was shot.

The victim was taken to the emergency room in a private vehicle before police officers arrived, according to a Columbia Police Department press release. He had non-life threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

The incident remains an ongoing investigation. No suspect information or other details could be provided by Columbia police Saturday morning.

Anyone with information about this incident are asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.

  General Assignment reporter, summer 2020

