The Columbia Police Department responded to a report Saturday from an individual who possibly found human remains.
The report came at about 9:50 a.m. from the 100 block of Austin Avenue. When the police officers arrived, they confirmed the remains were human and concluded the remains were heavily decomposed, according to a news release from police.
The remains were taken to the Boone County medical examiner office for analysis. Police said Monday the remains have yet to be identified or a cause of death determined. Police said the case is open and active, and there are no more details to provide.
Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.