The Columbia Police Department responded to a report Saturday from an individual who possibly found human remains.

The report came at about 9:50 a.m. from the 100 block of Austin Avenue. When the police officers arrived, they confirmed the remains were human and concluded the remains were heavily decomposed, according to a news release from police. 

The remains were taken to the Boone County medical examiner office for analysis. Police said Monday the remains have yet to be identified or a cause of death determined. Police said the case is open and active, and there are no more details to provide.  

Anyone with information regarding this case, please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Community reporter, Fall 2020 Studying Magazine Design Reach me at mghkr9@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.