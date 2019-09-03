Police on Tuesday announced an arrest for a shooting that left two people, including a child, injured over the weekend.
In a news release, the Columbia Police Department said Demetris L. Shaw, 18, of Columbia, is in custody following an incident in which shots were fired along I-70 near Stadium Boulevard just before 9 p.m. on Labor Day.
Police found one adult and one minor child in a vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the release said. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment.
According to the release, a statement from the adult in the vehicle led to Shaw's arrest.
He has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second-degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the release.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous.