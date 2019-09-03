Police on Tuesday announced an arrest for a shooting that left two people, including a child, injured over the weekend.

In a news release, the Columbia Police Department said Demetris L. Shaw, 18, of Columbia, is in custody following an incident in which shots were fired along I-70 near Stadium Boulevard just before 9 p.m. on Labor Day.

Police found one adult and one minor child in a vehicle with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds, the release said. Both were transported to local hospitals for treatment.

According to the release, a statement from the adult in the vehicle led to Shaw's arrest. 

He has been charged with two counts of first-degree assault, one count of endangering the welfare of a child in the second-degree, armed criminal action and unlawful use of a weapon, according to the release.

Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or Crimestoppers at 573-875-TIPS to remain anonymous. 

 
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • I am a Public Life advanced reporter at the Columbia Missourian, pursuing a master's degree at the Missouri School of Journalism. You can reach me at hkono@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.