A Columbia police officer has been charged within involuntary manslaughter in connection to the death of a 4-year-old child in January.
Andria Heese, 28, an officer with the Columbia Police Department, was charged Monday by Camden County Prosecutor Heather Miller.
The girl, Gabriella Curry, was hit by Heese’s Police Department vehicle at approximately 4 p.m. Jan. 4, in front of Battle High School.
Heese, who was with the department for five years, was in the process of parking her vehicle so she could watch students load onto buses after school.
Curry was pronounced dead after being taken to University Hospital. Heese was placed on administrative leave, per department protocol.
Miller was asked to review the case as a special prosecutor.
Gabriella Curry’s family reached a $3.4 million settlement of wrongful death claims against the city in May and a $125,000 settlement with Columbia Public Schools in August.
The girl’s mother was a bus driver for the school district, and the child was with her the day she was killed.