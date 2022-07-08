A Jacksonville, Florida, man has been awarded $100,000 in a malicious prosecution lawsuit against Columbia police officers.
In a verdict reached June 9 in Boone County Circuit Court, a jury found officer Clint Sinclair responsible in Nicholas Daniels' malicious prosecution claim related to his arrest in 2013.
Sinclair must pay Daniels $100,000 for the actual damages he suffered after being arrested and charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.
A second defendant, officer Ryan Terranova, who is no longer with the Columbia Police Department, was found not responsible in Daniels' malicious prosecution claim.
The verdict came after the Western District Court of Appeals reversed a lower-court judgment in favor of the three officers named in the lawsuit. The summary judgment issued by 13th Circuit Judge Kevin Crane in 2019 was reversed in 2020.
Daniels originally filed the lawsuit in 2016 after he was arrested during a bar fight at the Fieldhouse in October 2013.
According to court documents, Columbia officers were conducting a routine business check at the bar on the evening of Oct. 23, 2013, when an altercation occurred between Daniels and a Fieldhouse bouncer.
A fight broke out during the police response, causing Sinclair to be hit in the face. According to the court documents, Daniels did not deliver the punch, though Sinclair thought he had.
Daniels broke away from the altercation, and shortly thereafter, Sinclair responded by using a Taser on Daniels as he walked away.
Daniels was charged with trespassing, assault on a law enforcement officer and resisting arrest, but the case was dismissed in 2014.
Initially, Daniels filed the lawsuit against the city and several police officers in federal court, claiming federal civil rights and state law violations.
In 2016, U.S. District Judge Nanette Laughrey ruled against Daniels on the federal civil rights lawsuit but made no ruling about his claim that state laws were violated.
That led to the lawsuit ending up in Crane's court and the summary judgment that was reversed in 2020 by the appellate court.
The lawsuit ended up again in state court where the jury sided with Daniels.