A video taken of Columbia police officers Friday night shows an officer pointing a gun at a bystander during the arrest of an assault suspect.
In the video, posted on Facebook and taken by Jacquelyn Watts, Columbia Police Officer Shawn Claypool points a gun at unarmed bystander James E. McDaniel Jr., 28, while arresting Jerika D. Owens, 22. Both McDaniel and Owens are Black. Claypool is white.
Columbia police said in a news release early Saturday that officers were called at about 6:30 p.m. to the 300 block of Brewer Drive after a report that a woman tried to strike two people with a firearm. Police said they determined that an assault had occurred. The suspect was identified as Owens, but she was not present when law enforcement arrived.
According to the release, a car with the suspect and two other people arrived shortly after. Watts said she and McDaniel were the two people with Owens.
The three had planned to retrieve clothing of Owens' that she had left at a residence on Brewer Drive, Watts said. Owens had asked her two friends to accompany her because she did not want to go alone.
White said Owens got out of the car first and had assumed the officers were there to help her get her clothes. Instead, an officer began to detain her.
"He instantly asked her her name and puts her in handcuffs," Watts said.
That's when Watts began the live stream. According to the archived footage, it was 7:11 p.m.
In the video, McDaniel and White can be heard asking the officers repeatedly why Owens is being arrested. No answer is given.
Neither officer is wearing a mask during the arrest, in violation of local public health orders.
Sixteen seconds into the video, as McDaniel and Watts continue to ask for an explanation, McDaniel moves out of the frame. Four seconds later, at minute marker 0.20, Claypool can be heard saying: "Show me your hands," as he draws his weapon.
McDaniel can be heard shouting "I'm getting my phone, I'm getting my phone," and the video shows him with his hands above his head.
Claypool pointed his weapon at McDaniel for at least 20 seconds. Police later confirmed no firearms were found in the vehicle.
After the incident, Owens is further distressed and the police place her in a patrol vehicle. Within a minute, she starts to yell "I can't breathe, I have asthma."
McDaniels asks officers to lower the windows so Owens can breathe. It appears in the video that officers partly roll down one window in the backseat.
Owens continues to say she cannot breathe, and at minute marker 6:28, an officer can be heard saying: "If she's screaming, she's fine."
According to the release from CPD, it had been reported to officers that Owens had a firearm. When she began resisting arrest, the possible presence of a firearm led the officers to call for additional forces.
A later search of the car produced marijuana near the driver's seat, where McDaniels had been seated. Police did not give an amount of marijuana, but a passenger in the car estimated that it was less than a gram.
They detained him briefly, issued a citation for possession of marijuana and released him.
Watts said she plans to file a formal complaint and to bring the incident to the attention of the Citizens Police Review Board at its next meeting.
"I have six children, and I pray they never find themselves in a situation like that," Watts said.
Owens was charged with third-degree assault and resisting arrest and was being held in the Boone County Jail on a bond of $3,000.