Columbia Police Officer Andria Heese was sentenced Thursday to two years of supervised probation and 40 hours of community service after pleading guilty to a misdemeanor charge of reckless driving that resulted in the death of 4-year-old Gabriella Curry in 2019.
Before being sentenced, Heese took the stand and expressed her remorse to the victim's family.
"I would like to say I am very sorry. If I could go back and do it over I would," she said. "I am devastated by this, and I know you all are devastated too."
Gabriella was struck and killed by Heese's police SUV while playing on a sidewalk outside Battle High School. Her mother, Cheyenne Curry, a bus driver for the school district, would sometimes bring Gabriella with her when she drove her afternoon routes.
On Jan. 4, 2019, Heese was attempting to park the SUV on the sidewalk outside the school so she could watch students who were boarding the buses. She was driving at 14 mph at the time of the incident, according to a March 2020 probable cause statement from Missouri State Highway Patrol Trooper Paul Meyers.
Gabriella was taken to University Hospital where she died from her injuries.
Special Prosecuting Attorney Kevin Hillman asked Thursday that Heese receive a 180-day suspended jail sentence, 40 hours of community service and two years of supervised probation with a chance of early discharge after one year.
Heese's lawyer, Donald Weaver, asked for six months of unsupervised probation and no community service.
Hillman, Weaver and Gabriella's family were all in agreement that Heese shouldn't have to spend any time in jail.
Weaver and Hillman sent a joint memo to Boone County Circuit Judge Jeff Harris that summarized an assessment of Heese. The memo ended with the summary: "The parties stipulate that the Defendant is a very low risk to reoffend or engage in any criminal behavior."
Gabriella's mother and father, as well as her three siblings, were all present in the courtroom Thursday. Cheyenne Curry tearfully took the stand to give a victim impact statement where she told Heese that she doesn't hate her, but she's not ready to forgive her.
"I want some closure," Cheyenne Curry said. "Time is too precious, and we don't know when it will end."
Gabriella's father, Aaron Curry, also took the stand to give a statement. He told Heese that he has forgiven her.
"I don't have any ill words for you. I know it's pretty tough for you right now," he said. "I wish you the best in the future."
Hillman said in his "11 years as an elected prosecutor and 20 years prosecuting cases, this is one of, if not the most tragic case I've ever seen." He told the judge that because there was some negligence involved, there should be some consequences.
Weaver argued that the case was a "tragic accident," and Heese has no past criminal record.
Judge Harris spent 20 minutes in his chambers before announcing the sentence.
Gabriella's family received a $3.4 million settlement from the city of Columbia and $125,000 from Columbia Public Schools in 2019.