A Boone County judge has ordered Columbia Police Officer Andria Heese to stand trial for involuntary manslaughter in the January 2019 death of a 4-year-old girl.
Heese was placed on administrative leave following the incident in accordance with department policy but has since returned to active duty according to Columbia Police Department Community Relations Specialist Brittany Hilderbrand.
She was first charged Dec. 30 after she hit and killed Gabriella Curry with her police vehicle at approximately 4 p.m. Jan. 4, 2019, outside Battle High School. According to previous Missourian reporting, Heese was attempting to park her vehicle on the sidewalk to watch students board the buses as school let out when she hit the child.
After hearing evidence at a preliminary hearing Thursday, Associate Circuit Judge Kimberly Shaw decided there was probable cause that Heese committed involuntary manslaughter, a Class C felony.
According to the Camden County prosecutor’s website, preliminary hearings are held to determine if there is enough evidence to try someone for an alleged crime. They do not determine guilt or innocence, only if there’s probable cause to believe a crime occurred.
The case was bound over to Boone County Circuit Court. Judge Jeff Harris was scheduled to preside over Heese’s arraignment this upcoming Monday, and another hearing was scheduled for Aug. 17. Both were to be held remotely by video, according to court docket entries.
According to reporting by the Columbia Daily Tribune, arguments at Thursday’s preliminary hearing focused on whether Heese’s actions were criminal in nature.
The Tribune reported Camden County Prosecutor Heather Miller argued Heese acted recklessly by driving too fast and without watching for pedestrians while Heese’s attorney Donald Weaver argued Gabriella’s death was not an act of negligence but instead a tragic accident.
Heese was driving 14 miles per hour when she hit Gabriella, according to previous reporting by KOMU. Previous blind spot testing and video analysis suggested it is likely Heese never saw the child, but documents state Heese “should have known of the potential for pedestrian traffic” and adjusted her speed accordingly.
Gabriella’s mother was a bus driver for the district. According to previous Missourian reporting, Gabriella often rode with her mother on her afternoon route.
Gabriella’s parents received a $3.4 million settlement from the city in May 2019 and another $125,000 from Columbia Public Schools last August, according to previous Missourian reporting.