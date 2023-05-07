At least two Columbia Police Officers will face a criminal investigation after a video circulated social media showing the officers' use of force.

The Columbia Police Department announced Sunday that the Boone County Sheriff's Office is investigating the incident. The department will also conduct an internal investigation, according to the statement.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700