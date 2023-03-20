Columbia Police officers involved in a fatal shooting in January will not face charges, according to a letter from the special prosecutor.
Officers shot and killed Jordan Pruyn on Jan. 11 when he exited a mobile home with a knife following a standoff at Stonegate Mobile Home Community in northeast Columbia. The shooting was investigated by the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
Audrain County Prosecuting Attorney Jacob Shellabarger said in the letter the use of force "justified and proper" and considers the case closed.
"Upon review, I have found the officers’ use of force to be justified under Missouri law, and believe the officers’ actions, and the actions of the other responding officers, were appropriate, proportional, swift and necessary to avoid Mr. Pruyn’s escalation and danger to life, body and health of citizens and officers alike," Shellabarger wrote in the letter.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol has closed its investigation.
Columbia Police Chief Geoff Jones said in a news release that the department does not have results of an autopsy or ballistics investigation. He said the department "will work toward resolution of the Department’s Internal Affairs investigation."