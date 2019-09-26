Fourteen Columbia Police officers, including Chief Geoff Jones, left for Memphis Thursday morning to visit the National Civil Rights Museum.
The museum is built around the Lorraine Motel, the site of Martin Luther King Jr.’s assassination. The museum offers exhibits about the beginning of slavery in America, Jim Crow laws and the civil rights movement among other topics.
The officers were accompanied by four city administrators and 12 community members. Of the 12 community members, four are part of the city’s Vehicle Stop Committee, which was created in April to address racial disparities in traffic stops.
The decision not to cancel the trip in the midst of a spate of fatal shootings in Columbia weighed heavily on Jones, the director of community relations, Steven Sapp, said.
The group left the morning after the sixth homicide in 12 days, already exceeding the total number of homicides in Columbia in 2018, according to previous Missourian reporting. Jones held a news conference with Mayor Brian Treece Wednesday afternoon about gun violence in Columbia, community policing and staffing shortages in the Columbia Police Department.
The money for the Memphis trip came from the Columbia Police Department’s training budget. Sapp said it was a good investment in the community and wouldn’t have a significant impact on staffing. All of the officers were staying at the Peabody Hotel for the night before seeing the museum on Friday. The trip will cost an estimated $3,000, Sapp said.
“We needed to get to the root issues causing violence in the community,” Sapp said.
Jones, who has previously visited the museum on a family trip, said he believes it gives important context to the civil rights movement. He said he was surprised at the parallels between issues during the civil rights movement and issues today.
“We’re looking forward to mutual understanding, building relationships and having difficult conversations,” Jones said.
Sgt. Clint Sinclair, who was part of the group, said the recent violence is a community issue and that this is an important time for the department to take the trip.
“This is a big step in breaking down the barrier between the department and the community,” he said.
Toni Messina, civic relations manager for Columbia, said the trip would strengthen the relationship between the department and the community.
“The chief thought this would be a great opportunity for police officers and for community members to have a common background relating to the struggles of civil rights, including policing,” Messina said.