Columbia police officers added “battling cancer” to their job descriptions this year, and Monday paid forward the results of their fight to the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center.
The Columbia Police Department, with the help of the Columbia Police Officers Association, raised money for breast cancer awareness in October through the “Pink Patch Project,” for which CPD officers wore a pink version of their police patch.
The money raised through selling the patches and matched by local businesswoman Rhonda Carlson came to $3,636.
CPD Sergeant Scott Alpers presented the check to the cancer center Monday. He said the money goes to women who need it.
“(It will) help women who cannot afford mamograms who otherwise may not be checked,” Alpers said.
Debra Koivunen, medical director for the Ellis Fischel Cancer Center, said donations like CPOA’s help the center immensely.
“We have a lot of patients who do not have the economic wherewithal to get everything they would ideally like to have as part of their breast cancer therapy,” Koivunen said.
Alpers said officers can buy a commemorative pink patch again next year for the 2020 patch project. Officers will wear the badges next October.