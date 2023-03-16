The Columbia Police Department released a police report and video Thursday in connection with a November 2021 downtown Columbia shooting in which two of the department’s officers fatally shot Quillan Jacobs.
City Manager De’Carlon Seewood pledged to release the report following a March 6 City Council meeting. The Missourian subsequently submitted an open records request with the city for the records released Thursday.
The report and video provide more detail into police accounts of the shooting.
Officers’ reports and video indicate that Jacobs was holding a “black semi-automatic handgun” in his right hand when he was shot. In the video, Assistant Chief Matt Stephens said police recovered 10 bullet casings belonging to Jacobs’ gun.
The video from a dashboard camera shows a man, identified by police as Jacobs, shooting a gun into a crowd before fleeing down an alley. The man falls to the ground and is seen raising the gun in the video. Body camera footage shows police securing the gun.
The video from the police department includes footage not provided to KOMU 8 in its Sunshine request of the Missouri State Highway Patrol’s investigation of the officer-involved shooting.
Previously, an analysis conducted as part of the Highway Patrol investigation did not find gunshot residue on Jacobs’ hands. The finding suggested that he did not fire a gun, that residue wasn’t deposited in a detectable quantity or that residue was removed.
The two officers fired a combined 12 rounds, Stephens said in the video, and three of those hit a structure.
According to an autopsy report included in the Highway Patrol’s investigation, Jacobs had 13 gunshot wounds.
A special prosecutor did not file charges against either Columbia Police officer, saying their use of force was justified.
The KOMU 8 investigation based on the Highway Patrol’s findings raised questions about two officers’ activation of body cameras.
One officer did not capture audio or video through his body camera and turned it on after the shooting, according to the Highway Patrol’s investigation. The other officer also activated it afterward, but his camera captured the previous 30 seconds of the incident without sound.
Columbia Police’s body camera policy requires officers to activate their body cameras when performing “official duties.”
“While officers did not immediately activate their body-worn cameras, they did activate them in a reasonable time during the active shooter incident, resulting in the entire incident being caught on body-worn camera,” Stephens said in the video.