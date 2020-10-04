Columbia police responded to a second report of shots fired on Oak Street on Sunday afternoon, where officers found more than 40 shell casings.
An earlier incident happened Friday in the same area, which caused property damage to a nearby home, according to a Columbia Police Department news release.
Officers responded to the Sunday call around 3:41 p.m., where they learned two separate groups had exchanged gunfire in the 400 block of Oak St.
There was damage to a home and several parked cars in the area, but no injuries were reported, according to the release.
"The frequency of these incidents of gunfire is unacceptable and will not be tolerated," Assistant Chief of Police Brian Richenberger said in the release. "Under the leadership of Chief Geoff Jones, CPD will pour all of our available resources into this investigation in order to prevent any future harm to innocent bystanders in our community."
Police said the incident is under active investigation and has been forwarded to the Criminal Investigation Division. There is no suspect or vehicle description.
CPD asked that anyone with information contact the department at 874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.