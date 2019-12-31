One person was shot Tuesday near the 2700 block of Paris Road.
Columbia Police Department officers responded to reports of shots fired at 11:45 a.m., according to a news release from the department. After arriving at the scene, officers located the victim while searching the area for evidence.
The release states that the person suffered "life-threatening gunshot wounds" and was sent to a local emergency room for medical treatment.
There is no description of the suspect, according to the release.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at (573) 874-7652 or, to remain anonymouse, CrimeStoppers at (573) 875-TIPS (8477) .
