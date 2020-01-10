Columbia police are investigating two shootings that happened early Friday.
The first shooting happened just after 1 a.m. Police heard gunshots and saw a car driving fast near Highland Drive, according to a statement from the Columbia Police Department.
The suspects didn't pull over after the police officers turned on their sirens. The suspects abandoned their car in the 2500 block of Providence Road and ran. Police found and detained them for further questioning, the statement said.
Later, police responded to a report of a burglary in progress at 4:22 a.m. in the 100 block of Garth Avenue. They were notified shots had been fired while on their way there, according to the statement.
Police received a call about someone at the hospital with a gunshot wound and "determined he may have been connected to the burglary," according to the department.
The statement said two suspects were detained and the suspect with the gunshot wound will be questioned upon being released from the hospital.
According to the statement, these cases fall under the new Violent Crime Task Force.
The Violent Crime Task Force was announced by Mayor Brian Treece on Monday, following a recent spike of violent crime in the city.
The task force will include members from the Columbia Police Department, Boone County Sheriff's Department, MU Police and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to please contact the Columbia Police Department at 573-874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 573-875-8477 to remain anonymous.