After months of uncertainty and dysfunction, the Citizens Police Review Board met Wednesday, electing Reece Ellis as chair and Cheryl Miller as vice chair.
They were both unanimously elected, and the only people nominated.
Ellis, 23, said one of his primary goals as chair is increasing community engagement.
“We encourage everyone and anyone to show up, make their voices heard and talk about the issues that matter to them in this community,” Ellis said.
The board was founded in July 2009 after over two years of public debate about civilian oversight of the Columbia Police Department, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The board’s founding ordinance says its role is to provide an “external and independent process for review of actual or perceived misconduct thereby increasing police accountability to the community and community trust in the police.”
Previously, the board’s role was to review complaints of officer misconduct and recommend changes to the City Council and CPD for department policy and training.
Since the implementation of Senate Bill 26 in 2021, otherwise known as the Missouri “Law Enforcement Officers’ Bill of Rights,” the board has struggled to function effectively. Another reason is a majority of the board is new.
The law states that agencies which investigate police must conclude investigations within 90 days; extensions are allowed under certain circumstances.
Rep. David Tyson Smith was one of the founders of the board. He spoke at the beginning of the meeting, urging board members to push back against police department influence.
“The police are really never supposed to be comfortable with the review board,” Smith said. “The goal is to hold them accountable.”
A representative from CPD attends the board meetings as the department’s liaison. This member may be subject to change depending on staff availability.
Smith expressed concerns that having the representative sitting amongst board members may give an “improper perception” to attendees. Ellis agreed, saying it may intimidate people who wish to bring concerns to the board.
Stephanie Coleman, board member, said one of her primary goals is to go through policies and make sure they are up to date and beneficial to all parties.
D’Andre Thompson, DEI officer, attended the meeting. Thompson said he hopes the board holds police accountable on behalf of Columbia citizens.
Steven Jeffrey, board member, said he hopes the board can facilitate more trust between community members and police officers.
“We’re here to sit, be impartial and review whatever evidence we’re given to make the best judgment,” Jeffrey said.
