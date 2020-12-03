Columbia police released a “community briefing” video Thursday afternoon, attempting to correct the record about a contentious September 2 traffic stop that the department concluded was properly conducted.
A brief portion of the traffic stop by the department’s violent crimes task force near Park Lane and Towne Drive was captured on cellphone video and posted on Facebook. It prompted demands for an internal police department investigation.
As the video began circulating on social media, Rebecca Shaw, a member of CoMo for Progress, saw the video and sent an email to Chief Geoff Jones, Lt. Mike Hestir and City Council members about the stop.
According to a Nov. 10 letter from Jones to Shaw, the investigation identified “training needs” but found that there were no policy violations in relation to the search of the car and no discourteous treatment of the young man and woman in the car, both of whom are Black.
The video, taken by the woman in the passenger seat, shows the driver of the car asking one of the two officers involved in the stop why he needs to step out of the vehicle, to which the officer responds, “Step out of the car or I’m going to pull you out of the car.”
The driver steps out of the car and is handcuffed as the officer tells him he can see “marijuana shake” — bits and pieces that break off marijuana buds — in the vehicle.
An officer then tells the passenger to step out of the car and says there are two options, at which point the video ends as the passenger is handcuffed.
“I was concerned about the video because we’ve been having these conversations with CPD for so long about how to build trust between the Black community in Columbia and our officers and community policing, how community policing is about respect ... and in that video, ... I did not see respect,” Shaw said.
Jones’ letter about the investigation did not address whether the interaction was racially motivated or discriminatory, so Shaw filed an appeal of the investigation with the Citizens Police Review Board, which will be discussed at the board’s next meeting on Dec. 9.
The Police Department released the community briefing video and published one officer’s full body camera footage of the incident Thursday to provide context and address concerns and misinformation about the incident.
In the video, Jones says that the traffic stop was due to three violations — speeding, lane and stop sign violations — and not just failure to signal, as stated in the Facebook post.
Lt. Lance Bollinger is also included in the video, explaining the police process of “ask, tell, make” in the officers’ efforts to get the two people in the car to comply with police orders.
Shaw said she still has questions after the watching the department’s video in response to the incident.
As has become its routine, the department declared its intention to not answer questions about the incident, stating in the release that “at this time there are no further details that can be released.”