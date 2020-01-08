The Columbia Police Department will continue to search for Mengqi Ji Elledge in the area of the Lamine River.
"There are no specific times or dates when operations may take place and some operations may occur on private property," Public Information Officer Jeff Pitts said in an email. "Investigators continue to evaluate leads to determine when and by what means a search of the area may entail."
The woman's husband, Joseph Elledge, has been named the prime suspect in her disappearance by prosecutors, although no charges have been filed.
Joseph Elledge has been charged with two counts of endangering the welfare of a child and one count of abuse or neglect of a child and no longer has custody of his daughter.
A Feb. 25 trial date on those charges was set this week. A pre-trial conference date has been set for Feb. 10.
He pleaded not guilty to the charges Dec. 23.
Elledge was arrested on Oct. 25 by Columbia police investigating Mengqi Ji Elledge's disappearance and has been held in the Boone County Jail on a $500,000 cash bond.
Elledge's attorney, John Patrick O'Connor, had requested a speedy trial on the child abuse charges.
Mengqi Ji Elledge was reported missing by Joseph Elledge on Oct. 9. Police and divers have been searching the Lamine River, saying they have solid information suggesting her body may be there.
