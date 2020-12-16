The Columbia Police Department is asking for help finding a missing Jefferson City man.
Marqukis Hayes, 25, has been missing since Dec. 14, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
He was last seen with a woman identified as Angelica Benitez, 29, in the McDonald’s drive-thru located at 3206 Clark Lane in Columbia, according to the release. The pair were in a black 2011 GMC Sierra truck with a registration of 8ME-Z30. Their direction of travel is unknown.
Police said there is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information on either subjects’ whereabouts can contact the Columbia Police Department at -874-7652 or CrimeStoppers at 875-TIPS (8477) to remain anonymous.