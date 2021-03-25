The human remains discovered by a hiker in Rock Bridge Memorial State Park are believed to be those of Mengqi Ji, who has been missing since October 2019 and who police and prosecutors suspect was killed by her husband, Joseph Elledge.
Columbia police learned about 1 p.m. Thursday that skeletal remains were found in an isolated part of Rock Bridge Memorial State Park, 30 feet away from a road. Police had previously searched other parts of the park soon after Ji’s disappearance but found nothing.
Police Chief Geoff Jones and Assistant Chief Jeremiah Hunter said at a news conference Thursday night that Ji’s driver’s license, credit card and bank card were found in the area of the remains, along with clothing and “other items” they believe belonged to her.
Confirming whether the remains are Ji’s will take a while and will depend on DNA evidence and perhaps dental records. The Boone County Medical Examiner’s Office will do an extensive investigation.
Amy Salladay, who represents Ji’s parents, Ke Ren and Xiaolin Ji, confirmed to KOMU 8 on Thursday that police called them to say their daughter’s remains had been found. Salladay said the family is still processing the news and is taking some comfort in having closure.
Jones said at the news conference that he understands the family’s sentiment.
“As a parent,” he said, “I can only imagine how important it is to have some measure of closure in a tragedy such as this.”
Ji’s husband, Joseph Elledge, was charged Feb. 28, 2020, with the murder of his wife and had been a prime suspect in her disappearance and apparent death. Elledge is scheduled for a three-week jury trial Nov. 1.
On Thursday, police, park rangers and Missouri Highway Patrol troopers were investigating the site where the remains were found off South Rock Quarry Road. Jones said detectives will be there for some time combing the scene for evidence.
Mayor Brian Treece praised the Police Department for its work on the case over the past 17 months.
“This case has served as an example that CPD does not give up on providing closure for families and community members impacted by incidents like this,” he said.
The discovery appears to be a breakthrough in the homicide investigation that frustrated Police Department efforts to find Ji’s body. They spent months searching for her remains below a bridge over the Lamine River in Cooper County, to no avail. That effort involved divers, sonar, police dogs and the construction of a levee to help them gain better access to parts of the river where they believed they would find her.
Elledge has been a prime suspect since his wife’s disappearance. He has told police he woke to find her missing on the morning of Oct. 9, 2019, but he told no one she was missing until a friend visited their home the next morning. Police said in a news release after Thursday’s news conference that he waited a day and a half to report her missing.
Jones said at the news conference that he doesn’t regret the time and effort police and other city departments and law enforcement agencies spent searching for Ji’s body at the Lamine River. The evidence at the time, which included cellular phone technology, led police there, he said. The Thursday night news release said evidence indicated he spent 45 minutes at a Cooper County bridge over the Lamine.
Jones left open the possibility, however, that police might have been deliberately led there. Detectives also spent considerable time searching around Ashland Lake.
Elledge also has told police that he spent the day his wife disappeared driving around rural areas of mid-Missouri before he reported her missing. He has been held in the Boone County Jail since his Oct. 25, 2019, arrest.
Ji and Elledge were married in September 2017. Details of the strained relationship between the two emerged during a November 2019 bond-reduction hearing when Boone County Prosecutor Dan Knight played recorded audio conversations in which Elledge said he wanted to end their relationship as quickly as possible.
“I will bury the earth under you,” he is heard saying.
Knight described Elledge as a “jealous, controlling, manipulative psychopath.” At the time, Elledge only faced charges of endangering the welfare of a child and child abuse or neglect.
A grand jury in February 2020 indicted Elledge on the first-degree murder charge and replaced one of the child endangerment charges with one of third-degree assault.
Elledge has pleaded not guilty to all the charges.
Anyone with information regarding Mengqi Ji’s disappearance and this case is asked to contact the Columbia Police Department at 874-7652.