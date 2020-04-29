The Columbia Police Department will build a levee along the Lamine River to aid in the search for Mengqi Ji Elledge, the department announced Wednesday.

Mengqi Ji has been missing since October. Her husband, Joseph Elledge, was indicted for first-degree murder in connection with her presumed death.

Following necessary approvals, construction on the levee could begin "as early as next week," Columbia Police Department Chief Geoff Jones said in a news release.

The levee is intended to provide better access to parts of the river where human decomposition was found by human remains detection dogs, Jeremiah Hunter, Columbia's assistant chief, said in a video released by the department.

Construction of the levee is expected to cost about $50,000. Expenses will be split between the city of Columbia, Boone County and the Missing Person Support Center, Hunter said.

"We have a professional, ethical and moral obligation to find Mengqi Ji," Jones said in the release. "She can no longer speak for herself."

In the video, Hunter said there was a possibility that the search crews wouldn't find clear evidence of human remains.

"But we believe this is our best attempt at recovering her body," Hunter said.

  • Public health and safety reporter, spring 2020. Studying news reporting. Reach me at cgiffin@mail.missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • As senior editor of the Missourian, Fred Anklam manages general assignment reporters. He can be reached at anklamf@missouri.edu or in the newsroom at 573-882-5720.

