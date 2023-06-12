The Columbia Police Department will host community meetings in the north and south districts on June 26 and 29 to discuss crime trends and safety issues in their geographic districts.

Representatives of the Police Department's Patrol and Criminal Investigations bureaus will present information and answer residents' questions. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Reporter for the Missourian, Summer 2023, Studying Journalism, reach me at kgumcp@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700. 

  • Assistant city editor for city and county government. Reach me at hope.davis@mail.missouri.edu, on Twitter at @hopedavistweets or in the newsroom at 882-5700