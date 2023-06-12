The Columbia Police Department will host community meetings in the north and south districts on June 26 and 29 to discuss crime trends and safety issues in their geographic districts.
Representatives of the Police Department's Patrol and Criminal Investigations bureaus will present information and answer residents' questions.
The meeting for the north district starts at 6 p.m. on June 26 in the community room of the Molly Thomas Bowden Neighborhood Policing Center, 1204 International Drive.
The north district represents police beats 10, 20, 30 and 40. The district is north of Interstate 70 and part of the area bordered by Providence Road, West Ash Street and Clinkscales Road.
The meeting for the south district starts at 6 p.m. on June 29 in rooms 1A and B of the Daniel Boone City Building, 701 E. Broadway.
The south district includes police beats 50, 60, 70 and 80 and covers Columbia south of I-70.
Columbia police said in a news release that community conversations with police can create strong partnerships for safer roads, neighborhoods and businesses.
Residents can submit questions in advance to PolicePIO@CoMo.gov and should indicate what district they are a part of.