Northern Boone County Commissioner Janet Thompson presented the Columbia City Council with Columbia's piece of the county's bicentennial mural Tuesday night.
"Many communities, one county," was the theme of the bicentennial and the inspiration for the mural. To represent this, the mural was comprised of eight pieces of plywood, each decorated by a different city in Boone County. When put together, they formed a 30-foot-tall image of the county.
Artists used their city's pieces to show some of the history and features important to the area. Columbia's includes Jesse Hall, The Blue Note, the Sharp End and the MU Columns.
The full "puzzle mural," headed by Columbia artist Stacy "Wildy" Self, was on display at the Boone County History & Culture Center beginning in March of 2020. It was available to the public for three days before the pandemic caused the gallery to close, Thompson said.
Each piece will be returned this year to its respective community.