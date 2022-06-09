In celebration of the LGBTQ community, local organizations will host several events across Columbia this June for Pride Month.
Janet Davis, event coordinator and co-chair of LGBTQ organization Mid-Missouri PrideFest, said these events "give us that moment to stop and take a break to celebrate each other, how far we’ve come, to enjoy the freedom we have and to remind ourselves how we got here."
Most of the events are returning after two years of cancelations and capacity reductions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. PrideFest canceled almost all events in 2020 and was at limited capacity in 2021.
“We are now back at full capacity with what the CDC is recommending. We go by the local health department because they play a huge role in PrideFest and always have a presence there to help us maintain safety in all areas, not just in COVID,” Davis said.
Quorus, a community choral ensemble, announced in early March that it will also make its "COVID comeback" on June 26 with a 2022 Pride Prom event, according to the group's Facebook page.
Audra Sergel, the group's founder and choral director, said the choral ensemble embraces diversity in its membership and plans to sing solely queer anthems.
“The Pride Prom provides a safe space for the LGBTQA community so we can celebrate ourselves and our identity," Sergel said.
The event will also feature performances from local LGBTQ artists and allies, including Rochara Knight, Robin Anderson and Meredith Shaw.
The Gayest Pet Contest and Youth Talent Show
Noon to 3 p.m. June 12 at Rose Music Hall.
Attendees can bring their pets to compete for the title of Gayest Pet and teens can participate in a talent show, according to an announcement on Mid-Missouri Pride Fest's website. Admission is free.
The 2022 Rainbow Ride
10 a.m to noon June 11, beginning at Peace Park. Community activities are from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the park.
Hosted by The Center Project, all ages are welcome to ride their bikes regardless of skill on a round-trip ride from Peace Park to Scott Boulevard Station. According to the organization's website, food from Goldie's Bagels, Fretboard Coffee, and Pizza Tree will be available. The Center Project suggests attendees donate $25 for registration fees. T-shirts are $15 each and children 12 and under are free.
Trivia and Brunch (A Family Show) - Pride Month Edition
11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. June 12 at DogMaster Distillery.
Miss Venus O'Hara will host the event with Aieta Buffet as a special guest. Vegan and vegetarian options will be available. Tickets are $10 a person and available for purchase on the Nclusion + website.
The PrideFest Pageant
7 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. June 24 at CBO Event Center, with doors opening at 6 p.m.
Attendees can watch a fierce competition for who will be named King, Queen, or Regent of Pride. According to Mid-Missouri PrideFest's website, there is $10 cover fee person, though children 12 and under can attend for free.
The 2022 Pride Prom
5 p.m. June 26 at Rose Park, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.
Presented by Quorus, advanced general admission tickets for the event are $8 and tickets at the door are $10, according its ticketing website.