Thirteen-year-old Faye Boland attended Saturday’s abortion rights rally with three of her friends. This wasn’t their first protest.
The West Middle School seventh-grader, joined by her mom, held a sign that read, “Girls just want to have fundamental rights.”
“(We’re here) because this seems like a topic that shouldn’t be forgotten,” Boland said.
The Summer of Rage rally for abortion rights was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday outside the Boone County Courthouse with about 30 people in attendance.
The rally was the first ever hosted by COMO for Choice, a group formed by CoMo for Progress’ Kate Canterbury as a way to solely focus on abortion rights. Canterbury then asked Melissa Cameron to join in leading.
The Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on June 24, ruling that there is no longer a constitutional right to an abortion. This decision sparked rallies in Columbia and throughout the country over the past few months.
Missouri’s trigger law went into effect that day, banning almost all abortions in the state. Thirteen states in total have passed trigger laws, with three of those going into effect Thursday, The Associated Press reported.
“I think that it’s good to keep the momentum going,” Cameron said. “I don’t want people to think, ‘Oh this is over, this doesn’t matter anymore’ because it does. It will affect our everyday life, and you know it doesn’t matter to you until it matters to you.”
Cameron spent the past month planning for the rally.
“Columbia looks different to me now, honestly. I have hope now,” she said. “Before I was feeling like, “This is awful, I’m alone out here, like there’s no one else,’ and now I look around and see community.”
Speakers at the rally shared their stories and described how abortion access is changing all across the country, mentioning the recent trigger bans.
One speaker, Alison Dreith, works with Midwest Access Coalition, an organization that assists Missourians in traveling to states where abortion is legal. She encouraged the crowd to share information about the organization to other people who care about this issue.
COMO for Choice plans to host more events in the future, such as a written sidewalk chalk protest, Cameron said.
“And I promise you, one day, we’ll be back, better and stronger, and better than we ever were because Roe was the floor, not the ceiling,” Dreith said.