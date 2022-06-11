When he was a student at Rock Bridge High School, Will Cover was "killed" during a drill in which he and other students had to survive against a mock active shooter. He said the fact the school needs such a drill shows how real the threat of being killed by gun violence is to him and his generation.
Cover was one of about 20 people who gathered in front of the Boone County Courthouse on Saturday to protest against gun violence. The Columbia march was one of about 350 aligned with the second nationwide March for Our Lives protests.
March for Our Lives arose in 2018 as a response to the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, where a gunman killed 17 people. The nationwide protests Saturday come after two mass shootings in May. A white man killed 10 Black people in a racially-motivated shooting on May 14 at a Tops grocery store in Buffalo, New York, and 10 days later a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
Protesters congregated at 12:15 p.m. A few people spoke, and then the group marched down Broadway while passing cars honked their support and protesters held signs that read "Don't Look Away" and chanted "end gun violence." The group stopped at the "Keys to the City" sculpture in front of the Daniel Boone City Building.
Katie Taranto, an MU student who organized the protest, urged protesters to call their representatives and senators to demand action and read off a list of their phone numbers. Taranto said she is working to start a chapter of Students Demand Action at MU.
Taranto stood on a rock to address the crowd. She noted that gun violence is the leading cause of death among children in the United States and called mass shootings "a uniquely American nightmare."
"There is power in the collective that we hold today, and today we show up to demand action," Taranto said. "Today we demand a nation that loves and nurtures its children."
Taranto reminded the protesters that general elections are coming up this fall and encouraged them to vote out politicians who have failed to take action on gun reform.
First Ward Councilperson Pat Fowler spoke and advocated for intervention programs, which combine public health, law enforcement and social services to remedy gun violence in a community. However, she said Columbia is allowing the police department to control the conversation and that this approach will not create solutions.
Fowler said community members should come to the city council's Monday meetings and make their voice heard on how the city should use its American Rescue Plan Act funding to stem gun violence.
"I'm asking you in the next couple of weeks to pay attention to what's on the agenda at city council, to show up at the meetings, to go to the microphone and say it's not enough to do things around the perimeter of getting to the problem of gun violence," Fowler said. "You have to go directly in."
MU student Ashley Webb spoke at the sculpture at the end of the protest. She pointed out that many of the shooters who have committed massacres in the United States used semiautomatic rifles. Webb said she wants to see Missouri politicians advocate for waiting periods for gun purchases and to raise the age to buy semiautomatic rifles to 21.
"With every passing day without doing these actions, you are attacking my right to life," Webb said. "I know this message will not fall on deaf ears because we are here today marching, and we will not stop until we see change."