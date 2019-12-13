A Columbia sex offender expert has been charged with sodomy in Boone County and St. Louis County after authorities said he sexually abused two children across multiple decades.
Kurt Bumby, 50, has been charged with two counts of statutory sodomy in Boone County and two counts of sodomy in St. Louis County. Bumby was a senior associate at the Center for Effective Public Policy, according to the center's website. His biography on the website said he provided training across the U.S. to policymakers and administrators on sex offender management and prisoner reentry.
His biography also said he was an assistant clinical professor of psychiatry and medical psychology with the MU School of Medicine.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said that "he has not been affiliated with the university since 2012 when he had an unpaid courtesy appointment."
Bumby first molested one of the children in 1988 until 1994, according to a probable cause statement. The documents state Bumby began molesting the child while he was in fifth or sixth grade, and the victim stated it happened at multiple locations more than 20 times.
He molested the second child from 2008 to 2015, according to the probable cause statement. The victim told authorities the molestation began when he was 13 years old and happened 15 to 20 times at Bumby's house.
A warrant has been put out for Bumby's arrest in both Boone County and St. Louis County.