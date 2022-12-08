The Columbia Public Library is celebrating its centennial this year, marking 100 years of service in the Columbia community. The library has hosted celebrations throughout the year, including a scavenger hunt in November, the development of a complete timeline of the library’s history and a time capsule.

Mitzi St. John, public relations manager for the library, said the Centennial Committee has been searching its archives throughout the year to compile a timeline of the institution’s history, from 1890 through the 2010s. The timeline is available online, and St. John said the committee is continuing to update it as they discover new information.

  • Assistant city editor, Fall 2022. Studying print journalism. Reach me at mcb547@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

