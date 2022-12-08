The Columbia Public Library is celebrating its centennial this year, marking 100 years of service in the Columbia community. The library has hosted celebrations throughout the year, including a scavenger hunt in November, the development of a complete timeline of the library’s history and a time capsule.
Mitzi St. John, public relations manager for the library, said the Centennial Committee has been searching its archives throughout the year to compile a timeline of the institution’s history, from 1890 through the 2010s. The timeline is available online, and St. John said the committee is continuing to update it as they discover new information.
“From the very beginning when the library was established, the intent of the library was to bring information to the community,” St. John said. “That has been our focus for 100 years. Over that time, the way that people prefer to get info has changed and the library has been able to meet those changes.”
St. John said that in the 1940s, for example, the library had vinyl records of recorded stories, similar to an early iteration of an audiobook. She said children could come to the library and listen to stories in a designated room.
In 1927, the library installed its very first phone and in 1986, it installed its first computer. St. John said the library prides itself on continuing to meet the evolving needs of the community and making information accessible to everyone.
The library is also compiling a time capsule and will be are accepting submissions through the end of the month. Community members are encouraged to submit their favorite memories from the library online.
“We thought it was a good way for people to participate by sharing their memories and thoughts about the library that we will be including in the time capsule,” St. John said. “We wanted the community to be actively involved in helping us celebrate the centennial.”