Columbia Public Library will temporarily close to the public and halt curbside delivery Tuesday to make social distancing more possible as voters cast their ballots.
The largest branch of the Daniel Boone Regional Library system has served as a polling place for years. Larger turnout is expected due to the presidential election.
"We want to make sure that voting in the library will be as safe as possible for voters, library patrons and staff,” said Margaret Conroy, Daniel Boone Regional Library Executive Director, in a Wednesday news release.
The other libraries in the Daniel Boone Regional Library system — in Ashland, Fulton and Holts Summit — are not polling places and will remain open Tuesday.