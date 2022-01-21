The Columbia Public Library and its curbside pickup services will be closed Saturday through Wednesday because of COVID-19-related staffing shortages.
The Friends of the Library book sales, which usually occur Wednesdays and Saturdays, will begin again Saturday, Jan. 29th.
Margaret Conroy, executive director of the library, said the library will reopen Thursday morning.
The Callaway County Public Library in Fulton, the Holts Summit Public Library and the Southern Boone County Public Library in Ashland will remain open with regular hours, according to the Daniel Boone Regional Library website.