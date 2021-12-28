The Columbia Public Library will be closed Jan. 11-13 to install new check-out technology.
Curbside pickup, online chat, outreach services and the bookmobile will continue as usual during the closure.
The Daniel Boone Regional Library will install radio frequency identification technology in all its branches.
The library system has other locations in Fulton, Holts Summit and Ashland. Callaway County Public Library will be closed Jan. 6, Holts Summit Public Library will be closed Jan. 7 and Southern Boone County Public Library will be closed Jan. 10.
The technology will allow for a faster check-in and check-out process, according to a news release.
The transition to the new technology is funded by a Library Services and Technology Act grant through the Missouri State Library.
Library staff will tag more than 440,000 items system-wide, including all books, music, DVDs, kits and other items.
After, library staff will be able to scan multiple items at once and automatically identify each item with an RFID tag reader, allowing them to better manage the collections, according to the release.