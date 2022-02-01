With intense winter weather looming Tuesday, Columbia residents prepared to endure the predicted snowstorm.
The National Weather Service predicted anywhere between 7 and 14 inches of snow Wednesday and Thursday, which would be the biggest winter storm since 2019.
Columbia was under a winter storm warning Tuesday, with a 100% chance of snow Tuesday night into Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service, causing Gov. Mike Parson to declare a state of emergency. The low was predicted to be 13 degrees Wednesday, with a high of 20. The storm was expected to subside Thursday.
Closings and cancellations
Columbia Public Schools, Columbia College and the Daniel Boone Regional Library will close Wednesday due to the winter weather. MU Health Care and Boone Health will also close clinics, along with Mizzou Urgent Care.cq
Southern Boone and Hallsville schools will also close Wednesday.
The Missouri House of Representatives and Senate adjourned Tuesday for the rest of the week, having canceled all Wednesday and Thursday sessions.
In response to weather concerns, MU announced Monday that it would move all classes for Wednesday and Thursday online.
MU sophomore Ceilidh Kern said digital classes are a more challenging alternative to in-person lectures for her and lamented the loss of snow days when the university canceled classes altogether.
"I'm not really looking forward to it," Kern said. "I cannot really focus when things are online. It's going to be a challenge, but hopefully it's just a few days. I think that it would be very nice for students to have a mental health day every once in a while thanks to snow, I think everybody needs a little bit of a break sometimes, but I understand that the university is in a weird position with that."
Supermarket sweep
Grocery and hardware stores were hit by a flurry of shoppers Tuesday. They rushed around at the eleventh hour with the hope of stocking up before being potentially snowed in for multiple days.
Walmart shopper Rylea Brown was among them.
"It's literally crazy right now," Brown said. "There weren't even carts when I walked in. I had to walk around the store and find a cart just sitting there. It’s the day before and everyone procrastinates grocery shopping. There’s nothing on the shelves here because everyone is doing it at the same time. I feel like I can’t even get into some aisles, and so it’s like, ‘Should I not get what I need?’”
With the storm whipping customers into a frenzy for food and supplies, the sudden shopper surge also took a toll on workers, like Walmart employee Kaycee Reed, who works in online grocery pickup.
"It’s really hard to get what the people ordered online because the shelves are pretty empty," Reed said. "It’s really hard for me to do my job and get around (customers) and get what I need to get. They have been pretty civil about it, but they have gotten mad because we don’t have things on the shelves, but it’s hard to keep things on the shelves whenever they are buying so much of it at the same time."
Winter weather safety and warming centers
MU Health Care's communication strategist Eric Maze and emergency physician Christopher Sampson gave winter safety tips at a Zoom meeting Tuesday.
The experts emphasized that people should not exert themselves too much while shoveling snow and should take frequent breaks to prevent frostbite.
They also cautioned people to monitor for tingling pain and sensory loss in their extremities, a symptom of frostbite.
For people without shelter, Columbia's overnight warming center at Wabash Bus Station will remain open from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Tuesday through Friday night.
Turning Point and The Salvation Army Harbor House daytime warming centers will also remain open regardless of weather conditions.
Road conditions
The Missouri Department of Transportation recommended all residents plan ahead so as to not get stranded in the severe storm. The department cautioned residents to avoid travel if possible. Current road conditions are available on the MoDOT website.
Parson's executive order Tuesday declaring a state of emergency ahead of the storm will activate the Missouri National Guard to assist the Missouri State Highway Patrol in aiding stranded motorists.
MU Health Care ambulances will still be running, but some areas may be restricted if road conditions are bad, Maze and Sampson said during their meeting.
The city also canceled all fixed bus routes for Wednesday, including paratransit services.