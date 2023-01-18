An open house to share information about sidewalk renovations along a section of Sexton Road near Ridgeway Elementary School and Oak Towers attracted a handful of Columbia residents Wednesday night.
The city plans to replace the sidewalk on the south side of Sexton Road between Garth Avenue and Mary Street. The budget for the project is $114,000, said Allison Anderson, project manager.
Several city engineers were present at the meeting, held at Centro Latino de Salud, to discuss the project. Preliminary plans for the sidewalk renovations were available to view.
Issues with the sidewalk were brought to the city’s attention after it completed a traffic coning project in front of the school.
“We’re going to replace that sidewalk all the way through because it’s just … falling apart,” Anderson said. “The sidewalk (is not) in good shape for the kids to walk to school.”
The narrow sidewalk has multiple cracks and uneven surfaces, especially at ramp slopes and the pedestrian crosswalk. Currently, the sidewalk is not in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, Nazmul Hussain, a Public Works Department design engineer, said.
“Oak Towers has a lot of handicapped people living there, so getting these ramps up to current standards will help them get around,” said Elke Boyd, Columbia resident and chair of the Bicycle and Pedestrian Commission.
A project summary released by the city said work will include constructing a 6-foot-wide sidewalk, moving the pedestrian crosswalk and improving stormwater drainage.
If eventually approved by the Columbia City Council, renovations would be scheduled to begin in Fall 2023 and should only last about a month with no traffic detours, Anderson said.