Columbia placed in the top 10 in the 2019 ranking of Peace Corps volunteers per capita among metropolitan areas.
Columbia had 9.8 volunteers per 100,000 residents in 2019, according to a news release from the Peace Corps.
Columbia ranked No. 9 (pushed down one spot by a tie for No. 4 between Burlington/South Burlington, Vermont, and Ithaca, New York).
There are currently 16 volunteers from Columbia who are serving in the Peace Corps, the release said. More than 3,600 people from Missouri have served in the agency since its founding in 1961, according to the release.
Nirav Shah, Peace Corps public affairs specialist, said in an email that there are many factors involved in why Columbia placed in the top 10.
MU emphasizes service by giving back to the community, Shah said, resulting in a high turnout. He added that the university’s values aligned with those of the Peace Corps, which has prompted alumni to give back to communities worldwide.
Charlottesville, Virginia — home of the University of Virginia — ranked No. 1 for volunteers per capita with 16.5 per 100,000 residents. The Washington metropolitan area ranked first in total volunteers with 472.
The District of Columbia was included in state rankings and came in first in that category, with volunteers per capita at 18.2 per 100,000 residents. California had the most total volunteers on the state level with 851.