Real estate developer Jim Alabach, 54, of Columbia was arrested in Boone County Monday afternoon and charged with driving while intoxicated/persistent offender and possession of a controlled substance.
He was also charged with speeding and operating a vehicle without a license, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol.
The Highway Patrol report didn't indicate where he was arrested.
Alabach was booked into the Boone County Jail and released on $6,000 bond on two of the charges. Online court records indicate he has had six alcohol-related traffic charges since 1989.
Alabach owns Michaelanne Real Estate Investments Inc. and does expert witness work for real estate cases, according to his LinkedIn page. He worked with The Kroenke Group for 26 years, leasing and developing commercial real estate.