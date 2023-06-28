Columbia Public Works Department is the recipient of $23,179,173 in federal funding to improve its transportation facilities, including the bus depot and bus stop shelters.
The funds come from a federal program called Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE), with over $2.2 billion given to cities across the country. This is the second year the city has applied for the funds available through RAISE.
“The purpose of this grant is to renovate and remodel the transit maintenance facility, where we park our buses. That’s being done at the Grissum Building,” said John Ogan, Public Works Department public information specialist.
“The Grissum Building houses other Public Works divisions aside from transit, but this is only for upgrading the transit portion,” he said.
The bus parking and maintenance center will receive upgrades to allow increased capacity of buses parked inside the building as well as a modernization of the electrical system to support electric bus charging. GoCOMO will soon expand by adding six more electric buses.
Money will also go toward adding a new bus stop at the opportunity center once the it’s completed. Additional bus shelters will be added, but how many and where they will be placed is to be seen, Ogan said.
“There’s still a great deal of planning that’s going to be required in terms of the best way to implement the upgrades,” he said.
The funds are available until 2027, which will give the city enough time to plan how to effectively spend the funds.