Columbia Public Works Department is the recipient of $23,179,173 in federal funding to improve its transportation facilities, including the bus depot and bus stop shelters.

The funds come from a federal program called Rebuilding American Infrastructure with Sustainability and Equity (RAISE), with over $2.2 billion given to cities across the country. This is the second year the city has applied for the funds available through RAISE.

