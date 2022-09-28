A pair of American Red Cross disaster responders from Columbia will depart in an emergency response vehicle Friday to join Hurricane Ian relief efforts in Florida.
Additional volunteers from Jefferson City, St. Louis and Little Rock, Arkansas, are heading to Florida in three ERVs on Thursday, according to Sharon Watson, regional communications director for American Red Cross of Missouri and Arkansas.
Ian first hit land around 3 p.m. EST Wednesday at Cayo Costa, Florida, and measured in as a Category 4 Hurricane, just short of being a 5, the most severe category.
The responders will first go to the Red Cross headquarters in Orlando before moving to different areas of the state where help is needed. Typical deployments last 14 days, and volunteers can stay longer if they so choose.
Watson said more local volunteers are on standby, and they expect the Florida Red Cross to request additional deployments from Missouri and Arkansas this week.
“One of the easiest ways that the public can support us if they're looking for ways to help in the disaster is to donate to the American Red Cross with a financial donation to help support the work that we do,” Watson said. “They can do that by sending or by going online at redcross.org or calling 800-RED-CROSS.”