The extension of the runway at Columbia Regional Airport was completed Friday. The longer runway allows for more options when it comes to the types of planes that can take off and land.
The main runway was lengthened by 900 feet, making it 7,400 feet long. With this extension, larger planes will be able to use the runway, and aircrafts will have a longer distance for takeoffs and landings during inclement weather.
A lot goes into consideration when determining the length of runway needed for an airplane to take off, such as size and weight of plane, elevation, wind velocity and temperature, according to a document from the Federal Aviation Administration. More planes will be able to take off in more types of conditions at the airport with the recent addition.
“The extension also allows for commercial aircraft to operate at full capacity during higher temperatures in the summer months,” Columbia Regional Airport manager Mike Parks said.
The project began in April with paving beginning in late August, and the runway cost about $9 million, which was provided by the FAA.
The runway extension also allows for all charter planes to take off and land at Columbia Regional Airport, Parks said.
Scheduling charter flights was an issue the MU football team ran into early in their season. The Missourian previously reported construction, weather and weight limits were to blame for complications when traveling to away games.
“The longer runway is a great advancement for future airlines and/or additional flights for COU,” Parks said.
In addition to the runway extension, the airport is adding a new 52,000-square-foot terminal. Other than providing more space for travelers, the new terminal will also have a restaurant, a quiet area, a mother’s room and a service animal relief area.
“The new terminal is expected to be completed summer of 2022,” Parks said.
United Airlines announced in early November that it would no longer fly out of Columbia Regional Airport beginning Jan. 4.