The Columbia Regional Airport is moving forward with the second phase of construction as the new terminal is nearing completion.
Plans for the second phase include repurposing the building that was previously used for the Airfield Flight Service Station (AFSS), airport manager Mike Parks said Wednesday.
He said the AFSS building is 10,000 square feet and will house Transportation Security Administration offices, airport administration offices, conference rooms and rental car counters.
The project is estimated to cost $2.5 million from start to finish, Parks said.
He also said the project design should be completed between the end of this year and beginning of 2023.
Once the design is complete, a bidding process will start. After the airport accepts a bid, construction of the project will begin.
The airport will put out a request for qualifications and look for a firm to complete the design of the project starting next week, he said.
“When you fly into Columbia and want to rent a car, you’ll walk out the baggage claim doors, walk out through the covered walkway that was completed as part of the phase one terminal project, over to the building and to the rental car counters,” Parks said.
The second phase also includes the completion of improvements to the adjacent parking lot. Parks said some space from this lot will also be assigned to rental car businesses.
He also said the airport will evaluate the possibility of leasing out office space in the old terminal and “see how much interest there is for that as a revenue source.”
The new terminal is scheduled to open later this year and will be more than triple the size of the current terminal.