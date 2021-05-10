Columbia Regional Airport announced today that more American Airlines flights will be added.
American Airlines is currently flying four daily flights out of Columbia, three to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport and one to Chicago O’Hare International Airport.
In June, that number is planned to increase to five with the addition of another flight to Chicago.
As a result of the coronavirus pandemic, the daily Denver service was temporarily suspended due to decreased travelers, according to a news release. But now that more people have been vaccinated, demand is increasing.
Even though more flights are being added, federal law still requires masks be worn on flights, per an executive order by President Joe Biden.
More information on the daily flight schedule is available on the airport’s website.