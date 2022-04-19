Columbia residents might see some emergency personnel at the airport on Tuesday, but they shouldn't worry. It's just a training exercise.
During a Tuesday afternoon exercise, emergency staff will respond to a simulated plane crash at the Columbia Regional Airport. People can expect to see emergency vehicles and staff at the airport, but airport-goers are advised there is no real threat to public safety.
The exercise will take place from 3 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, and volunteers will play the part of crash victims in need of aid.
The city of Columbia and other local Boone County agencies are participating in the exercise to help train and prepare in case of a real emergency at the airport.
The training will have no impact on scheduled flights.